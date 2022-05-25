Mark Alan Michael

He graduated from Fauquier High in 1984 and then attended Elon College in North Carolina to play his favorite sport, football. He enjoyed college life and graduated with a degree in Business Management/ Marketing in 1988.
Mark was happily employed at Express-Tek for 11 years as a project engineer who loved his field of work and fellow employees. He enjoyed all sports but his true passion was through football, everyone he coached or mentored could feel his love for the game. He was such an inspiration to us all and continues to touch our community.
Mark is survived by his son, Kyle K. Michael and wife Ashley of Goldvein VA, brother, Brian Michael and wife Roxanne of Goldvein, his longtime girlfriend, Monica Meadows and daughters Ivy, Katrina and Rachel of Goldvein. He loved being a Pap-Pap to his six grandchildren, Tristan, Tyson & Thalia Michael. Silas, Addison & Serenity!
MEMORIAL SERVICE:
The family will receive friends on Friday June 3, 2022 from 6:30-9:00 PM at Liberty High School Football Field.
Address: 6300 Independence Ave. Bealeton VA 22172
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.