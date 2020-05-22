Marjorie R. Fishback
Marjorie Reid Fishback, 91 of Warrenton, VA passed away on May 21, 2020 at English Meadows-Warrenton.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1929 at Fauquier County, a daughter of the late George and Marjorie Bragg Reid. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Fishback and a grandson, Chris Leonard.
Marjorie retired from C & P Telephone Company after 31 years of service and was a member of the local Telephone Pioneers of America.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Fishback of Warrenton and Mary Jo Berns of Remington, VA; a granddaughter, Meredith Reid Fishback and her great granddaughter, Brooke Leonard.
Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
