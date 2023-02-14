Marjorie Nancy Principato passed away peacefully at age 81 on February 13, 2023
Marjorie loved her family deeply, and she was always pleased to welcome them at her beloved farm in The Plains, VA. She was a passionate enthusiast and supporter of the performing arts, area art museums, art history, decorative arts, U.S. history, and the outdoors. Among her favorite things was to wake up to the sunrise over the Bull Run mountains at home. She never tired of the view. Marjorie delighted in cooking, and she was an accomplished chef. One of her best-loved pastimes was making jam from fruit she picked herself. Marjorie also loved Christmas, especially since it meant gathering with her family every year.
Marjorie had exquisite taste in all things. She was an elegant lady to the end. Marjorie will always be remembered as “Granna” by her family. She was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed that role immensely. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Jerold J. Principato, her daughter, Dr. Deborah Ellen Jessiman, son-in-law Alistair Jessiman and four grandchildren Matthew, Michael and Jack Lindsey and Lauren Principato. Marjorie was predeceased by her son Dr. Jerold Douglas Principato.
Per her wishes, arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, any gestures in her memory can be made to The Kreeger Museum at https://www.kreegermuseum.org/support/give or Kreeger Museum Development Office, 2401 Foxhall Road, N.W., Washington, DC 20007.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.