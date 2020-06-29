Marjorie Mae Rollins Arnold has fallen asleep in this world (June 19, 2020) to awaken into that which is to come. She was the first child born to Joseph Douglas and Louise Smith Ashby Rollins of Washington, District of Columbia, May 10, 1931. Her brother, Joseph Ashby Rollins and his wife Joyce Rollins currently reside in Culpeper, VA. They were residents of Northwest Washington, DC (an apartment above Wizard Lock and Key along Connecticut Ave. where JDR worked), Roslyn, Virginia (N. Oak Street next to the lumber yard), and Clarendon, Virginia (N. 10th and Monroe Street). She recently recalled that when her family moved from Oak Street to Monroe Street their house had hand pumped water and an outdoor potty. Her father roughed in the indoor conveniences later. Her education was received at Clarendon (Maury) School (now a museum) and Washington and Lee High School, where she withdrew before completing her diploma. She was married to Robert Daniel Arnold, Sr. of N. 7th Street, a 38-year employee of Arlington, Virginia, who died May 20, 2018. Together they rejoiced in the birth of two sons, Rev. Robert Daniel Arnold, Jr., who was murdered July 18, 1984 in Clinton, NC, and Rev. David Fitzpatrick Arnold, who currently resides in Powhatan, Virginia. She accepted the vocation of homemaker with great pride and sense of accomplishment. Her life was formed by the lives of faith lived by her parents, the steps of which can be traced from church to church during her life, Kendall Baptist (DC), West Washington Baptist (DC), Clarendon Baptist (VA), Vienna Baptist (VA), Warrenton Baptist (VA), Kilmarnock Baptist (VA), and Culpeper Baptist (VA). At most of these churches she usually enjoyed participation in the Women’s Missionary Union, responsibility as a Sunday School teacher, Choir member, and once the memorable task of being on a Pastor Search Committee. While in Warrenton, she enjoyed the fellowship and energy that came from being a founding member of the Christian Women's Club. Her older son married Donna Marie Jones of Bridgewater, VA, and their two daughters Dana Louise Arnold Stone and Danielle Elizabeth Arnold Unsworth currently reside in Indiana, both bringing great grandchildren into her joy filled presence, and by Dana’s children great great grandchildren. Her second son married Catherine Rene Cockrell of Gainesville, VA, and their four daughters, Rachel Elizabeth, Sarah Catherine, Emily Grace and Anna Brittany, are currently residing in Powhatan and Chesterfield, VA. Second place to the love for the One God, Father Almighty, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and Holy Spirit, she truly loved her husband “Danny” who was reintroduced to the “candy counter girl” at Wilson Theater by his cousins and her closest childhood friends, Louis and Mae. She truly loved her home, wherever it was, and making anyone comfortable in it. She truly loved her children, and all of God’s children, red and yellow, black and white. While her heart and body were failing she was loved by the incredible caregivers at The Culpeper, formerly known as The Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community. Gifts in memory of her life may be given to the VBH Foundation, or Virginia Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services Foundation.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
