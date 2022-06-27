Marjorie J. Armstrong, 81 of Warrenton, VA passed away Thursday June 23, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital surround by her loving family.
Marjorie worked for many years at The Fauquier Bank in many different positions. She was a kind and loving woman whose family meant everything to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Armstrong and her son John J. Armstrong.
She is survived by two daughters, Daphne N. Marston of Warrenton VA and Naomi Jo Lewis and husband David of Winchester VA; a son, Aaron J. Armstrong of Centreville, VA; a sister, Barbara Smith of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Janie Jameson, Neal Marston, David Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Andrea Armstrong and Camille Armstrong and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Creasy and Michael Griffin.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to Marjorie’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
