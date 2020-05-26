Marjorie Ann Holmes Cropp, born March 24, 1938 age 82, died May 22, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA from complications of pneumonia.
She had been a resident of Hughes Assisted Living since June 2018. Ms. Cropp was the oldest child of the late Murray Russell Holmes and Anna Frances Clatterbuck Holmes of Catlett. She was a graduate Calverton High School and in 2008 she organized a grand reunion which many of her classmates and teachers attended.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert L Cropp on July 10, 2015.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Lynn Walter Lucas ,her grandson (TJ) Thomas Athey Walker Jr. both of Luray, her sisters Alice H Carrington of Stafford, Bessie R. Cropp and (Rodger) of Fredericksburg, her brother Russell M. Holmes Jr. .(Judy)of Nokesville , nephew Scott Kenneth Holmes(Kris) of Leesburg ,a great-niece Olivia Holmes and her great-granddaughter Alyssa Faye Painter of Luray.
She had previously worked for Travelers insurance company in Washington DC , Richeys's flower shop in and A1 Glass Company both in Manassas.
She and Robert were married November 17, 1957 in the Catlett parsonage the Reverend William Ayers. They were former members of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Bristersburg. They had moved to Amerisist on January 23, 2014 due to her sickness. They have been residents of the Catlett Community for 54 years.
She will be remembered for her famous pies she donated to many Church dinners. She loved to bake, care for her grandson, and they loved to dance.
The family will receive friends on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home with Covid 19 restrictions in place where a funeral service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a m. A private graveside service will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Catlett Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences may be given online at www.moserfuneralhome.com
