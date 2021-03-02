Marion Mudd Jr., affectionately known as “Quarter Mudd” was born on August 15, 1960, a son of the late Marion Mudd Sr. and Eva Payne Starks in Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. He departed from this life on February 24, 2021 at his residence in Culpeper, VA.
Quarter graduated from Fauquier County Public Schools. He gained employment at such companies as IBM, Giant and Lake of The Woods Café. He wholeheartedly Provided services such as Landscaping, Hauling, Automotive Repair, Home Improvement and more to his community and the surrounding communities. He was a skilled and hard working man.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, Quarter enjoyed caring for his dogs, listening and dancing to music, fishing, playing spades and tonk. He was a great chess player. He enjoyed watching wrestling and representing for his Dallas Cowboys.
Quarter was married and divorced twice in his life, and he is predeceased by a daughter Angela Tibbs, and brother Anthony Starks. He overcame a lot of challanges.
He will be remembered for being a loving father, always being happy and making people laugh, for being a jack of all trades, always willing to help any &everyone, collecting “antiques”, his long winded phone calls, and vibing out singing along to his music riding around in his truck.
He is survived by a brother James Samuel, his love Nancy Baker, his children; Keisha Marshall (42), Sharia Marshall (40), Melissa Baker (37), Marvin Mudd (26) and Cierra Mudd (25). His beloved grandchildren Eric Cabellos, Kayla Marshall, Kerra Marshall, Dominic Marshall, Azumah Marshall, N’lyjah Fowler, David Fowler Artayvia Baker, Zykaya Baker, Hassona Baker, Kamar Baker, Richard Baker, and five great-grandchildren. And his very close Cousins and Friends John Thomas and his daughter Sherl Thomas.
