Marion Loretta Woodward, 86 of Amissville, VA died on Aug. 12, 2019 at her home.
She was born on July 30, 1933 in Amissville, a daughter of the late Mason Linwood Hitt and Omega Judd Hitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Woodward.
Marion was a skilled seamstress making draperies, curtains and slipcovers for Early’s Carpet as well as clothing for family and friends. She was a longtime member of Amissville Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis W. Jeffries and Melanie L. Marcus both of Amissville; four grandchildren, Stevie Jeffries, Evan Marcus, Sam Marcus and Cody Marcus; one great grandchild, Saffron Jeffries.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, Aug. 16 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2:30 PM at Amissville Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Hitt Family Cemetery, Amissville.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
