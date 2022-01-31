Marion Lee Gray Smith, aged 97, passed away on January 29, 2022, at her home. Marion was born May 30, 1924, in Warrenton, VA to the late Beulah Frances Taylor and Thomas Randolph Gray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Smith, Sr., and son, Richard M. Smith, Jr. (Betsy). She is survived by her daughters, Medlee Bean (Bill) and Sandy Smith, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and her sister, Doris Pearson.
Marion moved from Warrenton to Washington D.C. and worked In the Navy Yard during WW II. This is where she met her husband to be, Rich. In their 69 plus years together, they moved from Washington, DC to Falls Church, to Arlington, to Fairfax, and then to Jeffersonton, VA. At each new house, she grew a garden and babysat neighborhood children.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 where a funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 12:30pm. Interment with her husband will follow at 2:00pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, VA. 22701.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Smith’s family requests donations in her memory to Willing Warriors, a Retreat for wounded, ill, and injured active-duty military service members and Veterans. The website for online donations to Willing Warriors is www.willingwarriors.org. You may also mail donations to Willing Warriors, IMO Marion Smith, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket, VA 20169-2126.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
