Marilyn Gloria Caine, 77, of Haymarket, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020, with family at her side. Marilyn was born on August 13, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Morris and Anne (Kaufman) Witoff.
Marilyn attended Brooklyn College and finished her Associate’s Degree in General Studies at Northern Virginia Community College. Marilyn retired from EG&G, a Department of the Navy contractor, as a Systems Analyst, where she was recognized for her submarine life cycle tracking and decommissioning schedule development expertise.
Over the past several years Marilyn volunteered at C.M. Bradley Elementary School helping children learn to read and write until health challenges prevented her from continuing. Marilyn’s health rapidly declined in December, and after several hospitalizations, she was placed in Hospice care at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Warrenton, where she passed shortly after.
Marilyn was a devoted wife of 53 years and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen, and her parents. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Jennifer Caine, daughter, Shana Thomas, grandchildren Briar Thomas, Greyson Thomas, Garrett Caine, Luke Thomas, Cailyn Caine and Samantha Gunther.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, DEBRA.org, or a charity of your choice
