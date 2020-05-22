Marianne E. Ruegg , 90 of Marshall passed away on May 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 12,1930 in Enzberg, Germany to the late Arthur and Anna Bishoff Ehinger.
She is predeceased by her husband Donald Robert Ruegg.
She is survived by her daughters Diane Krumme (Ulrich Krumme) and Jacqueline Timms (Louis Timms), and her beloved grandchildren Emily Norman (Justin Norman), Katie Krumme, Nick Krumme and Jennifer Timms.
A private graveside service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
