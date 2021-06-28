MARIA VIRGINIA DORSEY (Age 91)
Passed on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Stone Springs Hospital Center in Dulles, VA.
She was born February 1, 1930 to Fannie and Nathaniel Scott. Maria worked for Paul and Bunny Mellon of Upperville, Virginia for over 63 years, until her retirement in 2014.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Daniel Howard Dorsey, Sr.; three children, Dorothy Ann Foust, Maurice Delbert Scott (Pauline), Teresa Elaine Dorsey, and Edgar Matthew Dorsey and two godchildren, Delores Newcomb (Tom) and Eleanor Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Howard Dorsey, Jr.; four grandchildren, Don Won Tines, Triffney Mercado (Freddie), Daniel Scott (Nicole) and Sharae Ferebee; five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be held at 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am on Friday July 2, 2021 at the Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. Interment at the Westview Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia and surrounding areas, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913
