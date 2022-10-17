Maria Simonis Dominguez, age 85, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 8, 2022. She was a clerk for many years at Prince William Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis G. Dominguez in 2017. Survived by her daughter, Susanne Dominguez (Hugh Riddle) of Culpeper, VA; two sons, David Dominguez of Juneau, AK and Marc Dominguez (Ruth) of Front Royal, VA; five siblings, Anton, Joseph, and Anna Simonis, Liesel Wolf and Hedwig Schubert; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Benjamin, Alexandra, Rachel, Nick, Bryce and Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Leia, Eli and Ada.
A visitation is Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA.
A Private Service at Culpeper National Cemetery 501 East Chandler St. Culpeper, VA is planned for Friday, October 21, 2022.
