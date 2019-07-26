Maria-Angela E. Holzman, age 65, a resident of Bealeton, VA passed away on July 18, 2019 at Prince William Medical Center, Manassas, VA. She was an Administrative Assistant for many years doing Social Services. She is predeceased by her parents, Antonio Mannarino and Catherine Mannarino (Colosimo); a brother, Antonio Mannarino, Jr and a sister, Eugenia Mannarino; Survived by her husband, John Albert Holzman, Jr. of Bealeton, VA; a daughter, Cassandra Williams and her husband, Joseph of Richmond, VA; a brother, Frank Mannarino and his wife, Jennifer of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, James and John Williams of Richmond VA; two nieces, Catherine Mannarino and Christina Lenahan of Atlanta, GA; a grand-niece Evelyn Lenahan. A Memorial Mass is Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA 20186. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Susan G Komen Foundation. An entombment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
Email signups
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.