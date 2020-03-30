Margie Virginia Carter, 88, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Carter was born March 5, 1932 in Loudoun County, Virginia, daughter of the late Everett Clinton Embrey and Hilda Costello Embrey.
She worked as a babysitter, sometimes thirteen at a time. She loved her kids and they loved her.
Her husband, Elwood Waldo Carter, son, Clinton Carter, and three brothers, Clyde Embrey, Eugene Embrey and Edward Embrey, all preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Wright and her friend, Dave, of Stephens City, VA; grandson, Charles Clinton Wright of Middleburg, VA, and two great-grandsons, Harrison and Mason.
Services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.