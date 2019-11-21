Margie Lee Key (Beavers) of Haymarket, VA, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Orlean, VA. She had been in declining health over the past year. Margie was a kind hearted, giving person who was loved and adored by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Margie was born at home on October 29, 1944, near Occoquan, VA to Madeline F. and Joseph A. Beavers. She attended Osbourn City High School in Manassas, VA and grew up in the Lake Jackson/Independent Hill area. While working at the Park Shops Drive Up in Yorkshire, she met her husband, George E. Key. Together they enjoyed a life rich with family, friends, and more people we could never count. The saying “They never met a stranger” describes them perfectly.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband George, daughters Patricia L. Beavers Blackwell and Pamela A. Key Townsend. Her parents, brothers George F., Julian R. and Joseph M. Beavers, and sister Sylvia M. Knight also predeceased her. She has been reunited with missed family and we are comforted knowing she is with them again.
Margie is survived by her children and their spouses, Tyrone W. Key (Pam), Travis W. Key (Tracy), Audrey J. Ratcliff (Timmy) and Tammy L Adgate (Mike). She leaves 15 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren, all of who will miss their “Mamaw” and the best pancakes this side of heaven, hot off the cast iron griddle.
Her sister Senie D. Thompson, and brother Edwin L. Beavers, also survives, in addition to her husband’s family who loved and cherished her for many years.
Margie loved having her home busy with family, friends, neighbors and more. It was open to anyone who needed a place to stay. She was an excellent cook, and passed down her recipes for future generations. Nothing is written down though! Comfort foods were her specialty. If you went hungry “it was your own fault”. Margie prepared many pots of chicken & dumplings, platters of fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, sausage gravy & biscuits, and a coleslaw you will never be able to eat from anywhere else. She loved Elvis, the Washington Redskins, and Bingo. The only thing she ever disliked was oatmeal and dried beans.
Though our hearts are broken, she has left us with a lifetime of memories to cherish. Rest well Mom, we got this from here.
Arrangements have been made at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas VA 20110. A viewing will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 from 6 -9 PM. The service will begin on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains, VA 20198 and noted for the “Rector’s Fund”, which is used for those in need of food, utility expenses, rent funds and other unmet needs in the local community.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Colleen and Christine, for their guidance through this difficult time. We are especially grateful for Ms. Elida from Heartland Hospice, as well as Shirley Ratcliff, and Cindy Ratcliff for their exceptional care of our Mom this past year.
