Margie Burton, 92, of Athens, WV, (formerly of Fredericksburg, Va), passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Princeton Community Hospital. Born May 17, 1928 in Rabun County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jesse and Samantha Parker.
Margie was a graduate of Rabun County High School and began working after graduation.
In the mid-1950s, Margie moved to VA, and in 1955 married Cecil Burton.
In 1972, Margie and family moved to Warrenton, VA where she worked and enjoyed cooking, crafting, and being a homemaker. She held a variety of jobs including employment with both Stafford and Fauquier County Schools as well as working multiple Civil Service jobs. She worked at Vint Hill Farms Army Station until she retired in 1988. Following retirement with the government, Margie worked at People’s National Bank in Warrenton, VA.
In 1999, Margie and Cecil moved to Fredericksburg where they became members of Oakland Baptist Church in Richardsville, VA. Margie remained a member of Oakland Baptist Church until her passing. In November 2011, Margie moved to Athens, WV to reside with her daughter. She frequently attended Athens Baptist Church until January of 2019 when she moved into Rocking Chair Residential Care, an assisted living facility in Lerona, WV.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by five brothers, five sisters, and her husband, Cecil. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy G. Burton of Athens, WV and Janet Barton and husband, Michael of Leonardtown, MD, a brother-in-law, Lyman Burrell of Dacula, GA, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends and caregivers, Diane Quesenberry, Melissa Wilson, Adrienne Webster, and the loving staff of Rocking Chair Residential Care.
Margie will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA. Due to COVID and travel restrictions, a memorial ceremony to celebrate the life of Margie will be held for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margie’s name to the Gideon’s International, Oakland Baptist Church, 22337 Hall’s Rd., Richardsville, VA 22736 OR Athens, Baptist Church, PO Box 728, Athens, WV 24712.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA are serving the family.
