Margaret Walker Springer, age 94, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. She was born on August 27th, 1925 in Bedford, VA, daughter of the late Robert Parker & Emma Johnson Walker.
Margaret was a graduate of the former Madison College, now James Madison University, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught high school English in Bedford County Public Schools before marrying the love of her life, Lewis Springer. After the wedding they moved to College Station, TX where Margaret worked at the Texas A&M Library and for the US Census while Lewis attended Veterinary School. After his graduation they moved to Dublin, VA where they built a family, maintained a veterinary practice and started a laboratory animal business. In 1968 the family moved to Fauquier County where Margaret continued to raise the family while helping Lewis start a veterinary practice. She continued to “teach” all those around her the valuable lessons she embodied with the “Golden Rule concept” and that if patient, “things happened for a reason and would turn out in the end.” HER patience knew no bounds. Since moving to Warrenton, she was a member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church and of the Virginia Anderson Circle of the United Methodist Women.
Margaret is survived by her three sons, William Fielding Springer of Warrenton, VA, Robert Nelson Springer, also of Warrenton & Joseph Reese Springer of Culpeper, VA; four grandchildren, Kane, Reese, Meredith & Field; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Nelson Springer, DVM, sisters Virginia & Miriam, twin sister Madelyn and brother Robert.
A funeral service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 with a reception immediately following at Claires at the Depot, 65 S 3rd St, Warrenton, VA. There will be an open casket from 10:20 to 10:50. Interment will follow at the Hebron Lutheran church cemetery in Madison, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dublin United Methodist church, 424 E. Main St., Dublin, VA 24084.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
