Margaret Titus Woodzell, 103 died September 16, 2020 at The Culpeper.
She was born on July 23, 1917 near Leesburg, VA a daughter of the late Charles William Atwell and Ruth Dodd Atwell.
Mrs. Woodzell was employed with the U. S. Government Selective Service System in Leesburg for over 30 years. Prior to that, she was employed at the Virginia State Highway Department and Loudoun Times-Mirror both in Leesburg. She was married to the late Albert B. Titus for 35 years until his death in 1973. She was a member of Leesburg United Methodist Church for many years and later transferred to the Warrenton United Methodist Church after moving to Fauquier County.
She married to Charles R. Woodzell in November 1975 who died November 1994. She moved to the Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community in 1994.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 from 10:00 AM until her funeral service begins at 10:30 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton conducted by Chaplain Hans Murdock. Interment will follow at 12:30 PM at Union Cemetery, Leesburg.
Online condolences may be made www.moserfuneralhome.com.
