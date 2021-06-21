Margaret Rose Perry Werre left us peacefully to be with the Lord June 13th, 2021, at age 82 due to heart failure. Margaret was born in Stafford, VA in 1938 to the late Jessie Josephine Lloyd Perry and Clarence W. Perry and was also preceded in death by her brothers Edward Mason Perry (Eleanor) and Warren Jack Perry, and sisters Ann Marie Perry Mallory (Thomas) and Mary Ellen Perry Heinemann (Dick). Margaret is survived by her husband, Raymond (Bill) Werre; children Phillip Dawson (Gina), Perry Dawson (Isamar), Kay Farrell, Lisa Gray (Drake), and Rhonda Strickland; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, and nephews and their extended families. Family Visitation: 6/25/21, 5:00pm-7:00pm at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, VA Funeral Service: 6/26/21, Noon at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, VA. Please visit the church website for COVID-19 requirements and live streaming options at https://oslc-warrenton.org/ Internment: 6/26/21, 4:00pm at Aquia Episcopal Church in Stafford, VA https://aquiachurch.org/ In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to extend Margaret’s lifetime of charity by donating on behalf of her to either: Our Saviour Lutheran Church 6194 Dumfries Rd Warrenton, VA 20187 or Aquia Episcopal Church 2938 Jefferson Davis Hwy Stafford, VA 22554 Please visit www.adamsgreen.com for more details.
