Margaret R. Kemper, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Ever active in her community, Margaret attended Falmouth United Methodist Church and was a former Chaplain of her local VFW Post 3103. She was a charter member of the Rappahannock Twirlers Square Dance Club where she enjoyed participating in dance routines with her husband James. Her love of camping led Margaret to become a charter member of the “So-We-Go Sams” Chapter of the Good Sam Camping Club. She eventually served as the State Wagon Master and the Assistant State Director of Good Sam.
Margaret is survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Kemper Canfield Tinitis and Margaret R. Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and friends both near and far.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Kemper; brother George Ripley Robinson; and parents George H. Robinson and Anne Lee Blackwell Robinson.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Midland Cemetery on Rt. 28 in Midland, VA. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 3103 located at 2701 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 3103 (2701 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401).
