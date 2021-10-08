Margaret P Clarke,
Margaret emigrated to America from England with her family in the late 70’s and moved to Warrenton to be closer to her daughter in 2000.
Margaret has been passionate about volunteering all of her life as
well as being active in her local communities.
After moving to Warrenton, Margaret dedicated her years of
retirement to serving the community and was involved in many
organizations. Her love of animals spilled into her community work as she volunteered at
Fauquier Hospital for many years with comfort dogs, hoping to bring a smile to recuperating
patients. Margaret was a core member of the Women Build group of Fauquier Habitat for
Humanity, holding the role of treasurer for many years. She worked tirelessly on fundraisers to
support the work of Women’s Build and could also be found on the Women’s Build sponsored
job sites building and assisting in the project.
Margaret was key in making the dream of a Fauquier Habitat ReStore come true. She visited
other ReStores to educate herself on how the store ran and was a member of the committee
that searched and eventually found the location of the Warrenton store. She worked many long
hours alongside other volunteers, to not only get it opened, but make it the success it is for the
organization. She won an award for Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and commitment
to the organization and selected to accept the Non-Profit of the Year award for Fauquier
Habitat for Humanity by the Chamber.. As an advocate of Fauquier Habitat for Humanity with
the Chamber of Commerce, Margaret became well known throughout the business community.
Never one too shy away, if there was good to be done, she was there.
Margaret’s other interests and passions included her daughter, walking her grandchildren…
namely two Labradors, enjoying classical music, opera, reading, cooking, watching golf and
tennis and beating anyone who dared to play her at cards or scrabble. She is survived by her
daughter, Susan.
A memorial gathering will be held at The ReStore (617 Frost Avenue, Warrenton, Va) on
Thursday 21st of October from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Fauquier Habitat for Humanity in Margaret’s name and mailed to 98 Alexandria Pike,
Warrenton, Va 20186, or to the WWF at www.worldwildlife.org.
