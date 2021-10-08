You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret P Clarke

Margaret P Clarke

Margaret P Clarke, 

23rd of July 1932 - 30th of September 2021

Margaret emigrated to America from England with her family in the late 70’s and moved to Warrenton to be closer to her daughter in 2000.

Margaret has been passionate about volunteering all of her life as

well as being active in her local communities.

After moving to Warrenton, Margaret dedicated her years of

retirement to serving the community and was involved in many

organizations. Her love of animals spilled into her community work as she volunteered at

Fauquier Hospital for many years with comfort dogs, hoping to bring a smile to recuperating

patients. Margaret was a core member of the Women Build group of Fauquier Habitat for

Humanity, holding the role of treasurer for many years. She worked tirelessly on fundraisers to

support the work of Women’s Build and could also be found on the Women’s Build sponsored

job sites building and assisting in the project.

Margaret was key in making the dream of a Fauquier Habitat ReStore come true. She visited

other ReStores to educate herself on how the store ran and was a member of the committee

that searched and eventually found the location of the Warrenton store. She worked many long

hours alongside other volunteers, to not only get it opened, but make it the success it is for the

organization. She won an award for Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and commitment

to the organization and selected to accept the Non-Profit of the Year award for Fauquier

Habitat for Humanity by the Chamber.. As an advocate of Fauquier Habitat for Humanity with

the Chamber of Commerce, Margaret became well known throughout the business community.

Never one too shy away, if there was good to be done, she was there.

Margaret’s other interests and passions included her daughter, walking her grandchildren…

namely two Labradors, enjoying classical music, opera, reading, cooking, watching golf and

tennis and beating anyone who dared to play her at cards or scrabble. She is survived by her

daughter, Susan.

A memorial gathering will be held at The ReStore (617 Frost Avenue, Warrenton, Va) on

Thursday 21st of October from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity in Margaret’s name and mailed to 98 Alexandria Pike,

Warrenton, Va 20186, or to the WWF at www.worldwildlife.org.

