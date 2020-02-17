, 80, of Rixeyville, VA passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Poet’s Walk Assisted Living, Warrenton, VA. Mrs. Barfield was born October 25, 1939 to Howard J. Myers and Frances Haught Myers. Mrs. Barfield enjoyed flower gardening and doll making.
Surviving Mrs. Barfield is her husband Franklin Barfield and her siblings, Ellen May Ewell, Annette Lee Robertson, Lewis Franklin Myers, Gloria Janet Myers, Marian Arlene Puzerski and Howard Jackson Myers. Mrs. Barfield has a number of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Elizabeth Myers and Sylvia Blanche Kanne.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Norma Jean Fellows conducting the service. Interment will be in the Haught Family Cemetery, 17023 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gourdvine Baptist Church, 7103 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).
Found memories and condolences may be shared with the Barfield family through clore-english.com
The Barfield family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
