Margaret Lee (Kidwell) Benner
1934 – 2021
Margaret Lee Benner, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, 22 July 2021, at her Warrenton, Virginia, residence while in the loving care of her husband of 67 years, William R. “Bill” Benner.
Margaret Lee was born in Warrenton on 28 June 1934 to James W. and Katie Lee Kidwell. She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1952 having excelled as a student and athlete. While at WHS, she was a key member of the women’s basketball and softball teams, as well as a cheerleader during football season. Margaret Lee and Bill Benner married shortly after his graduation from Warrenton High School, having mapped out a successful plan for family life.
A woman devoted to her faith, family and friends, Margaret Lee worked for 40 years as a hairdresser and beautician, the majority of those years at the Vanity Beauty Shoppe in Warrenton, owned by her mother, Katie Lee. Margaret Lee was a faithful member of Warrenton Baptist Church for more than 70 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, administering the Cradle Roll, and attending to nursery duties. She could be counted on for her make-up artistry for the annual Fauquier Hospital Follies Fund Raiser, she performed volunteer duties for the Red Cross, was an avid tennis player at Chestnut Forks, and enjoyed any beach and swimming pool time that came her way.
Margaret Lee was a tremendously devoted wife to Bill, and to her children, Steve, Don (Julianna), Jennifer East (Andy), and Amy Lou. She was loved and respected by her grandchildren Phillip Benner, Rachel East, John Benner (Samantha), Russell East (Holly), Madison Benner, Kaye Lee (Ethan), and Kendall Benner, as well as her four great-grandchildren. Margaret Lee avidly supported all her children’s academic and sporting activities, and 4-H events, as well as digging in where needed and with a generous spirit when it came to family farming activities and chores.
Margaret Lee was predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Katie Lee Kidwell, half-brother Barstow Stevens, who perished in a U.S. Navy training exercise off the coast of Virginia in 1949, and by her oldest son, Steve, who died unexpectedly in 2004. She is survived by her husband Bill, her other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her loving spirit, humor, generosity, caring and faithful personality, and stoicism amid adversity and illness will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but never forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening, 30 July from 6-8pm at Moser’s Funeral Home, Warrenton, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main Street on Saturday, 31 July at 1:00pm, with burial at Warrenton Cemetery immediately after the service. The family would like to express thanks for the wonderful caregivers to include Marsha Berry, Angie Garnett, Vanessa Newman, Monica Newman, Tyra Minor and the hospice staff of Capital Caring, all of whom made Margaret Lee’s final days as comfortable and pleasurable as possible. If so desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Fauquier County SPCA and/or the Warrenton Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.