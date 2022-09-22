Margaret Erwin Mangano
December 31st, 1953 - September 3rd, 2022
Margaret Erwin Mangano, a devoted mother and grandmother, businesswoman, farmer, and philanthropist, died after a brief illness on September 3rd, 2022. She was 68.
Known to her many friends as “Maggie” and to her three adoring grandchildren as “GG,” Mrs. Mangano owned Sunridge Farm in Upperville where she had cattle, champion show horses, miniature horses and chickens. She enjoied a wide range of interests, including education, music, horses and travel.
Mrs. Mangano was born in Orrville, Ohio to Wade and Emogene Erwin on December 31, 1953. She attended Orrville High School and went on to graduate from Kent State University. She married fellow Ohio native Frank J. Mangano on May 30, 1981.
Mr. Mangano preceded her in death in 1994, when she moved to Virginia and continued his philanthropic work as the president of the Frank J. Mangano Foundation. She was also president of two Ohio-based businesses—the Bayley Envelope Company and the Luzerne Company.
She was a frequent volunteer at The Hill School in Middleburg and vice-chairman of the board at Middleburg Academy. Her children attended both schools where they excelled academically and athletically - in large part due to their mother’s loving support and devotion. For a long time, Mrs. Mangano could be reached by email at “taximom@aol.com,” an email address she deemed fitting because she she found joy in driving her children to school, horse shows, athletic events and countless other activities.
Mrs. Mangano studied the clarinet and piano as a youngster and continued to play her entire life. She especially enjoyed listening to good music. With classical, bluegrass and classic rock being among her favorite genres.
She was a member and supporter of many local non-profit organizations over the years and generous in charitable giving both in her native Ohio and the Upperville area. She also served on the board of directors of the Upperville Colt & Horse Show. Mrs. Mangano was a member of Trinity Church in Upperville and the Middleburg Tennis Club.
She enjoyed nature, animals, being outside, and was a dedicated steward of the land. She loved long walks in the countryside and beautiful sunsets over the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Christina and Antonio described their mother as “kind, loving, extremely generous, thoughtful, strong, supportive, selfless, and very encouraging”. They continued, “She had a witty sense of humor. She was beautiful and graceful. She was always thinking of others – very gregarious and humble.”
Her most recent passion was being “GG” to her young grandchildren. She loved playing with them, reading to them, playing dress up, and teaching them about nature and animals.”
Mrs. Mangano is survived by her brother, Ronald Erwin of Pall Mall, TN; daughter Christina Mangano Mackenzie (son-in-law Scott Mackenzie) of Arlington, VA; son Frank Antonio Mangano of Tampa, FL; and grandchildren Caroline, William and Penelope Mackenzie.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville on October, 1st at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.
