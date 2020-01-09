Margaret E Shell, 95, passed away on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. She and husband Eugene were longtime residents of Warrenton. Margaret was an avid sports woman, participating in golf, tennis, swimming, flying her own plane, and horseback riding. She was a member of the Casanova Hunt for many years. Margaret is survived by her children; Martha Jones of Martinsville, VA and Jeff Shell of Fayetteville, NY. Also a granddaughter; Jessica Baum (Brian) and five great grandchildren, all of Phoenix, AZ. A graveside service will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
