Margaret Davis Rosser, age 94 of Mechanicsville, VA passed away Wednesday, October 30th,
2019, in Wellington, FL. Margaret was born April 29, 1925 in Remington, VA to Clarence Jones
Davis and Irene Dempsey Davis. After high school, like many young girls of the war years, she
went to Washington DC seeking employment. She found a job with Kiplinger Washington
Letters/Changing Times Magazine in the subscription dept., and was promoted to supervisor.
She met her sweetheart, Clyde, in 1941 in Culpeper, VA at a bowling alley and kept in contact
during WWII. They reunited the day he was discharged at the National Press Building,
Washington, where she received her FIRST KISS!! They married a year later in 1946.
In 1959 after working with Kiplinger for 17 years she and Clyde were awarded an American Oil
Dealership. Margaret took over the bookkeeping, tax reports, personal accounts and all other
paper work for two stations, which won top honors for sales and service. In 1972, after Clyde
had a major health challenge they sold the business. They moved to Richmond where they
bought a Mac tool distributorship. After a year, Margaret decided to go back to work. She went to
Thalhimers (now Macys) as Christmas help and stayed for 31 years.
She and Clyde were avid gardeners, supplying neighbors with tomatoes, cucumbers, and other
produce. She canned for the neighborhood, also. They enjoyed square dancing. She had a lot
of memorable times traveling up and down the East Coast with Linda and other mothers of
majorettes who are still great friends. She was active in her Sunday school and became
Chairwoman for the area American Heart Association. She was a 67 year member of the
Eastern Star.
Her loving husband of almost 70 years, Clyde, passed away September of 2016. Surviving
Margaret is her daughter Linda Rosser Barnes (Barry) of West Palm Beach, FL. Grandchildren
Matthew Rosser Wright (Lori) of Yorktown, VA and Lacey Davis Sliger (Russell) of Whiteford,
MD. Great-grandchildren Pearson Matthew Wright, Madelynn Noel Wright, Abigail Davis Sliger,
Elle Barret Sliger and Brinkley Elise Sliger.
A Memorial service will be held in the chapel of Bliley’s Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd.,
Richmond, VA on Saturday, Nov 16that 1 p.m. with the Rev. Lee McConnell, Margaret’s
Nephew, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be at
Arlington Cemetery with her husband, Clyde, at a later date. Condolences may be given at
In remembrance of Margaret, in lieu of flowers, please visit senior citizens, give them a hug,
listen to their stories, take them shopping, give them a call, and do whatever you can to make
the fourth quarter of their lives as enjoyable as possible. Thank you to all the relatives and
friends who did exactly that by continuing to support Margaret thru her later years with letters,
cards, and pictures.
