A precious soul is in the presence of Jesus. Margaret D. Een (Peggy),
age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on September 9,1931 in Arlington, Virginia to Margaret and
Frank Duvall. She was an amazing mother, wife, Jesus follower, patriot,
and friend. She served our country with the CIA in post WWII Berlin as
well as state-side. Peg was a volunteer at the White House and was
always a lover of the Constitution and of people. She was a true friend
and a national treasure. Peggy traveled the world, raising her 4
children well in Japan, Hong Kong, Italy, and Virginia while also
serving others. She battled cancer and 7 years of Parkinson's Disease
with grace and humor, never once uttering a complaint. Peggy is survived
by her son Eric Gerner (Linda), two U.S. Marine sons Paul Gerner,
(Michele) and Mark Gerner, (Jennifer); as well as her daughter Ann
Williams (Don); 2 stepchildren, Warren Een, and Mary Een Pence (Bill);
11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews
and friends. We are certain the Lord has greeted her with open arms
saying, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" and "God bless America!"
Peg was pre-deceased by her husband Bob Een as well as her twin brother
Paul and her older brother Eddy Duvall.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May
31, 2022, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, TX. A funeral
will take place at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Rd,
Nokesville, VA 20181 on Friday June 17, 2022 at 10:30 am. Interment will
follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded
Warrior Foundation or to the Moffitt Cancer Center.
https://moffitt.org/give/ways-to-give/
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=11585&ovr_acv_id=16821&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS22015AAABREAA&gclid=Cj0KCQjwvqeUBhCBARIsAOdt45Z4Ls4sClBy1Q-rYJGgKlATAMFxxjnW9BB0GH_v_0oa6uILUHWWpv0aAh-1EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
