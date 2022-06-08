Margaret D. Een (Peggy)

A precious soul is in the presence of Jesus. Margaret D. Een (Peggy),

age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on September 9,1931 in Arlington, Virginia to Margaret and

Frank Duvall. She was an amazing mother, wife, Jesus follower, patriot,

and friend. She served our country with the CIA in post WWII Berlin as

well as state-side. Peg was a volunteer at the White House and was

always a lover of the Constitution and of people. She was a true friend

and a national treasure. Peggy traveled the world, raising her 4

children well in Japan, Hong Kong, Italy, and Virginia while also

serving others. She battled cancer and 7 years of Parkinson's Disease

with grace and humor, never once uttering a complaint. Peggy is survived

by her son Eric Gerner (Linda), two U.S. Marine sons Paul Gerner,

(Michele) and Mark Gerner, (Jennifer); as well as her daughter Ann

Williams (Don); 2 stepchildren, Warren Een, and Mary Een Pence (Bill);

11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews

and friends. We are certain the Lord has greeted her with open arms

saying, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" and "God bless America!"

Peg was pre-deceased by her husband Bob Een as well as her twin brother

Paul and her older brother Eddy Duvall.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May

31, 2022, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, TX.  A funeral

will take place at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Rd,

Nokesville, VA 20181 on Friday June 17, 2022 at 10:30 am. Interment will

follow at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded

Warrior Foundation or to the Moffitt Cancer Center.

https://moffitt.org/give/ways-to-give/

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=11585&ovr_acv_id=16821&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS22015AAABREAA&gclid=Cj0KCQjwvqeUBhCBARIsAOdt45Z4Ls4sClBy1Q-rYJGgKlATAMFxxjnW9BB0GH_v_0oa6uILUHWWpv0aAh-1EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.