Margaret Burwell Leffell, 68 of The Plains, VA passed away on June 1, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Lee Burwell and Catherine Rose McCann, born in Virginia on January 26, 1952. She is survived by her husband, Richard Leffell.
A funeral service to honor and remember the life of Margaret will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
