Margaret A (Peggy) Poe, 88 passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021.
Peggy was best known for her tremendous hospitality, her unwavering devotion to her family and her 51 years marriage and partnership with legendary huntsman Melvin M Poe.
As a team, they spent much of their lives in the foxhunting world. Sharing the thrills of the chase in the field and the competitive sport in the show ring. As an accomplished horsewoman, for many years she was a whipper-In to the Orange County Hounds. In 1991, when Melvin started hunting the Bath County Hounds in 1991, Peggy took her talents to full time entertainment as the chef for the hunting outings at Fassafern Farm in southern Virginia. She was best known for her the southern culinary skills and there was always room at the table for more. One of her many passions was raising miniature horses and pot-bellied pigs establishing “Poes Petites”.
Peggy was a devoted mother to her children and an avid sports enthusiast cheering on her family from the sidelines from sporting events, from softball games to jousting tournaments. Of all life’s joy, her greatest love was her husband, Melvin who proceeded her in death. She has missed him greatly since his passing in 2014.
Born on February 5, 1932 in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her three daughters, Christine A. Gray of Warrenton, Bridgett Poe Paradise and husband Marty Paradise of Charleston, SC, and Patricia (Patti) Poe Gould and husband Patrick Gould of Urbanna, VA who have cared for her lovingly in her later years. Peggy was also preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn Johnson Baldwin. “Grandma Peggy” had 12 grandchildren, Anne Gray Kriz, John Denton Baldwin, Lindsay R. Baldwin, Caitlin Baldwin Sloan, Melissa C. Vruggink, Jennifer A. Paradise, Rachel Poe Paradise, Jeffrey Paradise, Bradley Paradise, Blake Paradise, Trey Tarr and Christopher Gould and 13 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 22nd at Leeds Cemetery in Hume Virginia. Friends and family are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
