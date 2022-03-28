Marcia “Marci” Myers Markey, January 23, 1940, of The Plains, Virginia passed on March 25, 2022 at her daughter’s home in The Plains. Marci was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Walter and Aline Myers. She was preceded in death by her husband William P. Markey. Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters & their husbands: Jennifer D. Grier (Reggie), Khadine L. Markey (Don) and Tara M. Reber (Tommie), grandchildren: Raymond, Stephanie, Alex, Tasha, Reggie, Jr. David, Basia, Aleta, Ciara and great grandson, Zakk.
Marci and her family moved to The Plains in 1973 where she began nearly half a century of dedicated service to Grace Episcopal Church and the village of The Plains. Marci was chairman of the Alter Guild at Grace after serving on the guild & various committees as a member or chair. She was a member of The Plains Architectural Review Board and on the Board of Bull Run Mountain Conservancy. Marci ran a business for many years making couture wedding & bridesmaids dresses as well as other clothing for women & girls.
Her greatest passion was the history of the local area and genealogy. She was the consummate Historian of the village and as such she especially enjoyed period reenactments of local historic women complete with personally and custom-made costumes for the events.
Just days prior to her death, Marci was informed that a stained-glass window will be placed in Grace Church’s sacristy, in her honor, and was asked to choose the biblical figure to be depicted. She joyously chose Mary Magdalene.
Marci’s love, dedication and benefit for her church, community, friends and most of all her family were boundless and simple words cannot do them justice. We will love, miss and honor her for all days going forward.
A memorial service will be held on April 16, 2022 at 11:00am at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. Reception and fellowship will follow in the Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Marci’s honor to Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains, Virginia or Bull Run Mountain Conservancy, Broad Run, Virginia.
