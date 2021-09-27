You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Malcolm Dale Tolliver

  • 0
Malcolm Dale Tolliver
Malcolm Dale Tolliver, age 75, of Catlett, VA, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Fauquier Hospital, after a battle with lung cancer. His wife and daughter were by his side.
 
Malcolm was born in Harlan, KY, on July 18, 1946, to the late Clarence and Phyllis (White) Tolliver, and grew up in Annapolis, MD.
 
His many passions included cooking, discovering new foods and restaurants, music, gardening, exploring Virginia, and visiting with friends and neighbors. Malcolm served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and worked for many years in transportation. Malcolm lived his final years in Fauquier County, where he and his wife of 51 years, Nancey Jo, enjoyed the peace and beauty of the countryside.
 
In addition to his wife, Nancey Jo, Malcolm is survived by a daughter, Jessica Tolliver Shaw and her husband Nate, of Brooklyn, NY; two granddaughters, Josie and Pearl; a brother, Roger Tolliver (Kathie) of Chester, MD; two sisters, Sheila Rowles (Ed) of Asheville, NC, and Debbie Woolford (Tommy), of Hendersonville, NC, as well as several nieces and nephews.
 
The family is holding a private service.
Online condolences may be given atwww.moserfuneralhome.com

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.