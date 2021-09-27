Malcolm Dale Tolliver, age 75, of Catlett, VA, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Fauquier Hospital, after a battle with lung cancer. His wife and daughter were by his side.
Malcolm was born in Harlan, KY, on July 18, 1946, to the late Clarence and Phyllis (White) Tolliver, and grew up in Annapolis, MD.
His many passions included cooking, discovering new foods and restaurants, music, gardening, exploring Virginia, and visiting with friends and neighbors. Malcolm served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and worked for many years in transportation. Malcolm lived his final years in Fauquier County, where he and his wife of 51 years, Nancey Jo, enjoyed the peace and beauty of the countryside.
In addition to his wife, Nancey Jo, Malcolm is survived by a daughter, Jessica Tolliver Shaw and her husband Nate, of Brooklyn, NY; two granddaughters, Josie and Pearl; a brother, Roger Tolliver (Kathie) of Chester, MD; two sisters, Sheila Rowles (Ed) of Asheville, NC, and Debbie Woolford (Tommy), of Hendersonville, NC, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family is holding a private service.
Online condolences may be given atwww.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.