Major Robert Warner, Sr., 88, of Warrenton, VA, formerly of Markham, VA, passed October 7, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1932.
He was a member, deacon and trustee at Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, VA.
Major is survived by two sons: Major R. (Lisa) Warner, Jr. of Delaplane, VA, Mark A Warner of Manassas, VA; three daughters: Doreen Virginia (Mark) Lewis of Markham, VA, Joann (Bruce) Haley of Linden, VA, Josephine I. Warner of Warrenton, VA; five sisters: Marie Jones of Washington, DC, Doris Jackson, Florence Baltimore and Margaret Warner all of Belle Meade, VA, Pauline Harris of Front Royal, VA; three brothers: Channing Warner of Strasburg, VA, Theodore and Harrison Warner of Belle Meade, VA; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 pm at Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, VA, 22639. Rev. Dr. Samuel H. Smith officiated and Rev. James Hughson will delivered the eulogy.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
