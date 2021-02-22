Madge Murphey Clark Eicher, age 87, died on Feb. 13, 2021, at Poet’s Walk in Warrenton Virginia.
Madge Murphey Clark Eicher was born at the family home at Fauquier Springs in Warrenton Virginia on Aug. 1, 1933. She was the second of three children born to the late Randolph Clay Murphey, Jr, and Madge Hardwick Murphey.
She graduated from Warrenton High School and attended Longwood College. When she came home, she married “Jim,” James Spalding Clark and joined the family business that Jim and his brother, John, started, Clark Brothers Gun Shop. Jim was involved in a serious accident at the gun shop in 1970 and it took his life.
Madge married her second husband, L.H. Eicher, in 1975. They developed land and farmed.
Madge was an active member of the Republican Party. Always a staunch and fearless supporter of freedom and our Constitution, she dedicated her life to fighting for liberty and limited government.
She was an active member of Heritage Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed weekly Bible study, fellowship with her church family, and service to the community.
Her favorite hobbies were cooking, gardening, and sewing. She always had a thriving vegetable garden in the summer and canned vegetables throughout the summer and into the fall. She was an enthusiastic Point to Point horse race observer. She enjoyed seeing all of her friends and participating in the “tailgate” competitions.
Her greatest loves were family and friends. She always had an open-door policy at her home and there were many impromptu drop-ins to discuss politics, life, farming, the weather, family, or whatever you wanted to talk about. She will always be known for her home cooked food on the wood stove. “Come on in, grab a plate, a beer and sit by the fire and catch up!” Her open house and welcoming nature will be missed by many.
Madge was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Clark, her second husband, L. H. Eicher, and brother “Pat” Randolph Clay Murphey, III.
She is survived by her son Steve Clark (Allison), daughter Susie Clark Dorman (Tom), three grandchildren, James Dorman (Liana), Hunter Dorman Hamblen (Andy), and Fisher Clark (Danielle), brother John Murphey, sister-in-law Donna Murphey, nephew Randy Murphey (Jimmie), and nieces Ginger Carver (Chip), Carol Garner (James), Shawn Chase (Brad) and Kim Clark Hitt (Eddie).
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
