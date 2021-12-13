Madelyn Alberta Montgomery, 77, of Warrenton, VA, passed December 7, 2021. She was born on November 7, 1944.
Madelyn is survived by her husband, Lemuel Montgomery of Warrenton, VA; two daughters: Tensi E. Jenkins of Luray, VA, Tammy Jenkins of Culpeper, VA; two sons: William J. (Ronnica) Jenkins of New Bern, NC, Gregory Jenkins of Durham, NC; two sisters: Ruth Webb of Warrenton, VA, and Mary Carter of Warrenton, VA; two brothers: James (Paula) Johnson of Front Royal, VA, and George Johnson, Sr. of Gainesville, VA; 23 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm, where funeral services will start at 12 pm at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187. Rev. Keith McCullough will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Warrenton Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
