Madeline V. Owens, 97 of Warrenton passed away Wednesday January 2, 2022 at the Fauquier Health and Rehab Center.
She was a member of the Manassas Assembly of God Church since 1956.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Owens; her parents, Charlie and Betty Walker and a sister, Mazie Wines.
Madeline is survived by her children; Ruthie Blackburn and husband Douglas of N. Chesterfield VA., Tommy Owens of Semora NC, Joyce Leonard and husband Frank of Elmira NY, Charles Owens and wife Janice of Semora NC and Rosie Blankenship and husband Gene of Manassas VA.; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday January 8, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 10:30. Burial will follow in Stonewall Memory Gardens.
