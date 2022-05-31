Madeline Julia Gunderson Bregman “Nima,” passed away on May 14, 2022. Born on April 5, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Harvey and Leonora (Fox) Gunderson. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1964. She worked as a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant for 20 years and her students were loved like they were her own.
Madeline was known to many as Nima, the name given to her by her oldest grandchild. She was everyone’s Nima, and her joy was found in spending time with her grandchildren, children, family, and friends of family. She was an accomplished seamstress, and mended clothes for her grandchildren, children, and many of their friends. Her favorite place to spend time was at the beach, or near any body of water. She was an avid genealogist and loved sharing family history with others. Her creativity and sense of humor were enjoyed by all.
Nima never met a stranger, and spread love and positivity freely with everyone. She was selfless, the first to offer help, and always put others’ needs and happiness before her own. She truly was a rare gift, and lived life to the fullest. She wanted everyone to be together, and that will be her legacy. We have a hole in our hearts from her loss, but know that she is filling it with her love and joy.She is survived by her two children, Peter Bregman (Meredith) and Wendy Del Gallo (Michael); three brothers, Henry Gunderson, Peter Gunderson and Clifford Gunderson; five grandchildren, Elle, Joe, Annie, Eva, Julia, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on June 18, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm, at Saint James Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper Street, Warrenton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please treat yourself to a little something that brings you joy, or do something that makes you smile. Nima would have loved this. Please also consider making a donation to SAFE in her name. www.safejourneys.com
