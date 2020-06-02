Macon Glenn Millner (PAPA)
Macon Glenn Millner, 80, of Bealeton, Virginia passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. By his side was his wife, Frances, of 60 years.
Glenn was born in Appomattox County, Virginia and a son of Gordon and Martha Millner.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are four children; Wade Millner, Kathy Clark, Terry Millner and Lisa Berger. He is also survived by his loveable extended family of 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Glenn has been a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church since 1979. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Basic Academy (36th session) in 1961. He retired from the State Police as a Lieutenant after 44 years of service. He spent his retirement years building a home, restoring vehicles, and spending time with family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June, 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, located at 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia with COVID 19 restrictions in place.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, Va, with Rev. Peyton Embrey presiding. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the seating at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church will be modified. Those unable to attend and wishing to observe can tune into a Facebook live feed located on the churches web page at; Mt. Carmel Church Youth and Events.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice Care located at 493 Blackwell Road, suite 319, Warrenton, Va, 20186 (or go to www.heartlandhospice.com) or Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Condolences may be given on line at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
