Lynne Stewart Via Ahalt went home to be with the Lord Nov 7th 2019.
She passed peacefully with her husband by her side after a brave fight against cancer.
Lynne is survived by her husband of 28 years Charles Ahalt, his family and many very good friends.
A service/celebration of life will be held between 3pm and 6pm at Cornerstone Church 40 Rock Pointe Lane #202 Warrenton VA 20186. At 3:30 a short remembrance service will take place. Dress is casual
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.