Lynne Marie Markley, 62, passed away at home with her family on August 22, 2022, following a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. She was born in Greenfield, MA, to Kenneth and Eleanor Caouette. Lynne was a gifted multi-sport athlete. Two of her hurdle records from Greenfield High School stood for more than three decades. She also coached several girl’s youth softball championship teams and enjoyed serving with her father as an NCAA certified collegiate track and field official. Lynne played field hockey at North Adams State College and graduated with a degree in Computer Science.
Lynne worked for the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA, and moved to her home in Fauquier County after being married. She worked at Datatel, Inc. as a programmer/analyst before having children, volunteered at M.M. Pierce Elementary for more than 10 years and served as the PTO president, and completed her working career at Fauquier County Library in Warrenton, where she had some of her most beloved friends.
Lynne is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mike, and son Russell (Rusty) and daughter Emily of Remington. She is also survived by her father Kenneth R. Caouette of East Longmeadow, MA; sisters Debra and her husband David Maslauskas of Greenfield, MA, and Karen and her husband Bill Conley of Ellington, CT; nieces Laura (Maslauskas) and her husband Edward Murphy of Simsbury, CT, Mary Beth (Caouette) and her husband Kyle Bowler of Kensington, CT, Michelle (Caouette) and her husband Dylan Murphy of Greenwood, IN, Kelly Conley of Watertown, MA, and Courtney Conley of Southington, CT; nephews Matt Maslauskas of Astonia, NY, and Billy Conley III, of New York City. She was predeceased by her mother Eleanor Caouette and brother Kenneth Caouette.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, at the Town of Remington Cemetery, 11910 Cemetery Rd., Remington, VA.
The family requests that you consider donations in her honor to Fauquier County Public Library, Morgan’s Message that supports mental health for athletes at https://morgansmessage.org/donate, or for designated free cancer screenings through Planned Parenthood.
