|Lynn C. Campbell, ”L.C.” ”Dad” “Grampie”, age 75, January 17, 1946 - August 2, 2021. He passed away peacefully at his home in Washington, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cumberland Robert & Ruby Campbell.
Lynn was married to his teenage sweetheart and absolute love of his life, Susan. This October would mark 57 years of a beautiful marriage and life lived wholly together. They faithfully raised 4 incredible children & celebrated 13 amazing grandchildren.
He was a wonderful loving father and was adored by his children and their spouses. Mark & Chantal, Cathie & Jon , Kelly & Jared, Karen & Walter - together you are LC’s legacy and he could not have been any more proud of you all. He was the best ‘Grampie’ in the whole world to his grandchildren. Austin, Ryan, Malayna, Shane, Hunter, Justin, Mackenzie, Declan, Sullivan, Charlene, Abbey, Ella, & Walter - you gave Grampie life and 13 more reasons to live it to its fullest! He loved animals and not only what they brought to this world, but what they brought to his; especially his bulldog Homer.
L.C. was a local business man in the Warrenton area for over 48 years and was well known and loved by many. He was always ready to help anyone in need and found great joy in giving to & serving others. He had a sense of humor that would brighten your day and that big grin he would flash was constant and contagious.
He loved his family with all his heart and never missed a chance to tell us just how much he loved us.
We love you & miss you deeply and are comforted knowing you are at home in Heaven. Thank you for showing us how Jesus loves through how you loved everyone around you.
His life was remembered and honored at a service with his family held on August 5th in Warrenton, Virginia. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September 25th and will be held at New Harvest Christian Fellowship 16144 Waterloo Road Amissville, Virginia.
For more information on his celebration or ways to serve the family, please reach out to jaredmdean@aol.com
