Lynn Barbour Stevens was born in Warrenton Va. on January 13, 1950, and deceased on April 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Emma Barbour and John Wesley Stevens, Bertha Millner and Samuel Thomas Stone, father Lester Barbour Stevens, and older brother Claude Stevens. She leaves behind her beloved mother Daisy Stone Stevens, sister Rene Marie, brothers Lester Barbour Stevens, Eric Stevens, Samuel Thomas Stevens, John Wesley Stevens III, aunt Velma Burch, 10 nieces and nephews, and several dear cousins. A memorial service will be held May 3, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. via live stream at www.blileys.com. Lynn was an alumna of Hampton University and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, with a degree in retail and sales management. During her college years, she worked as a fashion director, and also as a runway model for Miller & Rhoads, Thalheimer's, and Sydney's. Upon graduation, Lynn worked for IBM for several months before pursuing her true passions as an aspiring writer and gifted abstract artist. She was also a founding member of the annual Richmond BLM Art Show. Her numerous artistic passions and talents were eclectic and varied, as those who knew her will attest. We would like to especially thank the staff of The Virginia Home for the compassionate care given to Lynn over the years of her residency. We would also like to thank you all for your kind gestures & expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation in Lynn's memory to: The Virginia Home - 1101 Hampton St - Richmond Va 23220
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.