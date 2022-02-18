Lydia Borja De La Cruz, 82, of Nokesville, Virginia, passed away on February 12, 2022 after a long illness sustained in 2009.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Lorenzo De La Cruz, and her three children: Donna (Washington, DC) Denise (Alexandria), and Thomas De La Cruz (Reston); daughter-in-law Barbara De La Cruz; and four grandchildren: Alexander Cirino, and Grace, Cassandra and Leo De La Cruz.
Lydia was an Army wife and enjoyed working as a teacher at various postings. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Gainesville and served as the Director of the Family Child Care Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico. She loved tending her garden, crocheting and doting on her grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Vanessa Andrade, Luz Maria Andrade, Edita Rodriguez, Linda Smallwood, and the late Donna Andrade for their compassionate home care, and members of Holy Trinity Church for their regular visits.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday February 28th at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville, VA, 20155, followed by interment at 1:00 pm at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
