Luther M. (Mort) Costello, Sr. went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. He was a very hard working farmer all of his life and took care of all of his family.
He is survived by his three sons Luther M. Costello, Jr.; James E. Costello; Richard G. Costello; daughter Mary Jane Stringfellow; sister Betty Privett; son-in-law Edward L. Stringfellow; and daughter-in-law Betsy Costello. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. He was proceeded by his loving devoted wife of sixty years Dora Alice Costello.
A graveside service will be held on August 8, 2020 at Middleburg Memorial Cemetery 12:00 p.m. Instead of flowers the family request donations be made in his name to farming. Donations can be sent to the Fauquier FFA, 705 Waterloo Rd, Warrenton, VA 20186 or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.
The family request you come in casual wear/farm attire (jeans, kakis, flannel farm tee or shirts, hats, work boots, etc.) Mort would have wanted his family and friends to honor him in what a farmer would be wearing.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Please visit www.roystonfuneralhome.net to express online condolences to the family.
