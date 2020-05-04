Lurty C. Houff, Jr., 87 of Casanova, VA passed away on April 29, 2020. Lurty was born in Washington D.C. on June 8, 1932 to Lurty and Margurite Houff.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Rooney, and his three children: Debbie Ritchie (Tom), Larry Houff (Gina), and Trudy Graefe (Tim). He has nine grandchildren, Thomas (Sara) Ritchie, Jamie (Cait) Ritchie, Kelly (Weldon) Ehlert, Katelyn (Kenny) Cornwell, Melissa (Stephen) Posey, Brenton (Jess) Graefe, Christy (JIm) Hassell, Leah Graefe, and Aaron Graefe. He also has 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Houff, and his parents.
Lurty, upon graduating from Washington & Lee High School in 1950, started college at the University of MD. He decided to join the Coast Guard Reserve in January of 1951, as well as starting a job with the Geological Survey in April, 1951 He was married to his wife for almost 65 years. He retired from Fairfax County as the Director of the Real Estate Assessment Office after 33.5 years. He then worked for Prince William County as the Assistant Manager of Assessments for 9.5 years. After retiring from Prince William County, he worked for five different sessions on the board of Assessors with Fauquier County as appointed by the Board of Supervisors for Fauquier County. Lurty also served in the Coast Guard Reserves for 41 years and retired as Command Master Chief under three different Captains for Reserve Group Baltimore. He was actively involved in the Churches of Christ in Virginia at Arlington, Springfield, Warrenton, and Manassas. For 50-60 years he worked with and served on the Board of Directors for Camp WaMaVa. He has been loved and admired and respected by friends and family and even acquaintances throughout his life for his hospitality, kind heart, gentle spirit, and his dedicated love for the Lord.
There will be a period of visitation at the Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA on Monday, May 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. There will be a limit of ten people in the visiting room at a time; and the funeral home requests that you wear a mask if you have one. There will be a private family burial on Tuesday morning. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to Camp Wamava, PO Box 6264, Columbia, MD 21045, or via www.wamava.com/donate.
