Lula Mae Blackburn, 85, of Bealeton went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ July 30, 2020 with family gathered at her bedside. She was born February 28, 1935 in Bossevain, VA to the late Arthur T. and Molly V. Dye. She wed William H. Blackburn in Tazewell County on August 17, 1951 and were married for 69 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a homemaker and in the healthcare field for many years. She attended Elkwood Community Chapel in Elkwood, VA with her husband who was the pastor. She loved to sing and praise God and was a light to everyone around her, always making sure everyone was taken care of.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James H. Blackburn, and daughters Rosa Lee Blackburn, and Mary Mae Blackburn. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Wilma and son-in-law Mark Hanna, Sr. of Bealeton, Doris and C.B. Helton of Lebanon VA, two sons William and daughter-in-law Jan Blackburn, and Roy Blackburn both of Rixeyville, and brother Oscar Dye of Lignum. In addition, she is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Service will be private. She will be laid to rest at Stonewall Memorial Gardens in Manassas. She was loved by family and friends and will be missed by all.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
