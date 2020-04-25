Lucy Jones Wilburn, 91, of Catlett, Virginia died at home on April 22, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1929 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Edward Worthington and Sue Walker Jones of Lynchburg. She was a graduate of Longwood College and taught public school for many years in Prince William County, more lately at Nokesville Elementary. She also was a member of the Nokesville United Methodist Church in Nokesville and, later, of the Trinity United Methodist in Catlett.
For 48 years, she was married to the late Joseph William Wilburn. Preceding in death were one son, Wirt “Pinky” Edward Wilburn and a brother, Robert Emory Jones. She is survived by a brother, Dr. John W. Jones and his wife, Margaret, of Gainesville, FL; son Joseph William Wilburn of Catlett; two daughters, Lucy W. Grubbs and her husband Robert of Troutville, VA and Susan W. Perryman of Front Royal, VA and her grandchildren Susan G. Lugar and her husband, Kevin, of Greenacres, FL; Robert W. Grubbs and his wife, Dana, of Blue Ridge, VA; Charles W. Perryman and his wife, April, of Arlington, VA; and W. David Perryman and his wife, Cynthia, of Los Angeles, CA.
Also surviving, great-grandchildren Brandon Lugar, Natalie Lugar, Charlie Grubbs and Ellie Grubbs.
Sincere thanks to Shanae Northam, Hannah Skinner, Sharing Hearts Home Healthcare, and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and support.
A private service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Green Hill Cemetery, Altavista, VA with Rev. Steven Little of Trinity United Methodist, Catlett, VA officiating.
Remembrance can be given to Special Olympics of Virginia.
