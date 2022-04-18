Lucy Ellen Echols, 89, of Nokesville, VA, passed April 11, 2022. She was born on May 24, 1932, and was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Echols.
Lucy is survived by three sons: Marvin E. (Jacalyn) Echols of Manassas, VA, Michael A. (Roxanne) Echols of Sterling, VA, Matthew L. (Michelle) Echols of Burnsville, MN; two sisters: Virginia Mary Saxton of Washington, DC, and Ella McCray of Fayetteville, NC; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at Little Zion Baptist Church-Greenville, 7600 Greenville Road, Nokesville, VA, 20181.
Rev. James McCray will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Nokesville, VA.
On line condolences me be give at: www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.