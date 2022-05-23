LTC Paul Villare November 26, 1954 - May 9, 2022
Woodbridge — Paul R.Villare, 67, a longtime residentof Woodbridge, VA., passedaway on May 9th, 2022 at LowellGeneral Hospital after a two yearbattle with cancer. Paul was born on November26, 1954 in Landstuhl, Germanyto Paul R. Villare Jr. and Mary M.(Taggart) Villare. He graduatedfrom Chelmsford High School in1972, earned a B.A. in CriminalJustice from Northeastern University in 1976, and later earnedhis MBA from Liberty University. Following the completion ofthe ROTC program at Northeastern University, Paul becamea commissioned officer in theUnited States Army, Armor Division. Throughout his 24-yearcareer he was stationed at, andlater traveled to: Fort Knox, KY.,Portland, ME., South Korea, Germany, France, Bahrain, SaudiArabia, Kuwait, and the Pentagonin Washington, DC. In August of2000, Paul retired from the Armyat the rank of Lieutenant Colonel(LTC) and transitioned to a civil- ian contractor with the Army. LTC Villare heard the call toserve the United States Armyonce again in December of 2007during Operation Iraqi Freedom.After distinguishing himself withexceptionally meritorious serviceto the United States as DeputyChief, Operation and Plans Officer, Combined Operations Division, Combined Joint Operations,Multi-National Force-Iraq Baghdad, Iraq, LTC Villare once againretired from the Army in December of 2008 upon the completionof his tour. During his 24-year-long career, LTC Villare was awarded theLegion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 OakLeaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak LeafClusters, the Army AchievementMedal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters,the National Defense ServiceMedal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Korean DefenseService Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the KuwaitLiberation Medal (Governmentof Kuwait). Leading up to and after his retirement from his civilian position with the United States Army,Paul actively continued his service to the military communityby volunteering at his local VFWpost including building scenes fortheir annual haunted house, serving on the Honor Guard and acting as post photographer. Paul’s favorite pastimes wereconversing in sarcasm, appeasinghis inner child with yearly trips toDisney World, travel, photography, birdwatching from his backdeck, gardening, playing with his3 dogs, and visiting family. Paul leaves behind his children, Jason Villare of Green CoveSpring, FL, Michelle Fendersonof Stafford, VA, Gina Villare ofCairns, QLD., Australia, and Maria Villare of Chelmsford, MA;his sister M. Kathryn Villare ofChelmsford, MA, and brotherRobert (Susan) Villare of Nashua,NH; grandchildren, Bre’anna Villare and Haley Ward; also nieces and nephews, Eugene Villare,Sarah Brown, Kimberly Desire,Bridget Shaw, John Villare, AnnieVillare, Ashley Villare, and Nicholas Villare. Funeral Services and Intermentwill be held at Arlington NationalCemetery at a future date. Arrangements have been entrustedto the BLAKE CHELMSFORDFUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Foronline condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERAL- HOME.COM and find us onFacebook.
