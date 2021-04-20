You have permission to edit this article.
Lt. Col. Joseph Lowell Wood, USA Ret.

Lt. Col. Joseph Lowell Wood, USA Ret.

Lt. Col. Joseph Lowell Wood, USA Ret., age 96, a resident of Delaplane, VA passed away peacefully in his wife’s arms early morning hours on April 16, 2021 in his home.

Lt. Col. was born on March 15, 1925-and yes, he was 96 years old-in Lubbock, Texas to his parents, Strider Lee and Nora (Knowles) Wood In 1944 he entered the Army, served and fought in the Philippines under Gen. MacArthur. Served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam until the U.S withdrew its troops. He had his wonderful home with his wife Frances in Delaplane, and worked in Marshall, VA, serving at the Marshall Volunteer Rescue Squad. He served in three American Wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He was highly decorated and was given the Distinguished Flying Cross by the President of the United States of America, authorized by an act of Congress. He was a “True American Hero.”  

Lt. Col. Wood was predeceased by his brother, Lyman Wood and his sister, Olive Ruth Wood; step-sisters, Vera, Jule, Edith and Ola May.  Survived by his wife, Sarah (Frances) Wood of Delaplane, VA and his step-sons, Dennis of Warrenton and David Bachetti of New York, NY; A brother, Elton Wood of Oklahoma. A Service is planned for the Lt. Col Wood at Cool Springs United Methodist Church, 3322 Cobbler Mountain Road, Delaplane, VA 20144 on Friday, April 24, 2021 with honors with the U.S Army. Burial will be taking place at the church cemetery. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.

